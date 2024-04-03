Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson accused her mother, June “Mama June” Shannon, of stealing money from her and it seems June’s husband, Justin Stroud, has taken Alana’s side in the matter.

“Before it’s all said and done, she’s going to ruin this marriage and her relationship with the kids if things don’t change,” Justin, 36, said about his wife in a confessional during the Friday, March 29, episode of Mama June: Family Crisis. “It really threatens my relationship with the girls because I look like a villain when there’s money missing.”

Fans have watched the intense money battle play out between June, 44, and Alana, 18, during season 6 of Mama June: Family Crisis, which debuted on February 9.

The drama started after Mama June’s second eldest daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, discovered only $30,000 in Alana’s Coogan account, which was created to hold the money she earned as a child star until she was of legal age.

“There should at least be six figures in that account!” Alana explained a confessional. “Something’s not adding up. My money is somewhere. It needs to be found right now, ASAP. Because this is not gonna work.”

June explained that the money was from Alana’s appearances on The Masked Singer and Dancing With the Stars and claimed the sum was low due to high taxes.

The mom of four has continued to deny any wrongdoing, detailing in a lengthy TikTok video that she didn’t learn about Coogan accounts until Alana went on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors in 2018.

At the time, other parents told June she had to deposit a minimum of 20 percent of Alana’s earnings into the account but acknowledged she wasn’t thinking clearly due to her drug addiction.

When the family starred in Here Comes Honey Boo Boo from 2012 until 2014, June said she used the money earned towards “tons of family vacations.”

“It was just a lump sum at that time and then I went and kind of divided it up and when the kids wanted something, they got it,” she continued in the March 24 TikTok video. June did confess to owing Alana $30,000 but promised to pay it back. However, she said she got distracted by her eldest daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s cancer battler.

Justin, who June married in March 2022, has been vocal about the money battle, claiming June was trying to “convince herself she did the right thing.”

“June must think I’m some kind of idiot. Cali’s tax is high but it ain’t that high,” he said in a confessional during the March 29 episode, before touching on his relationship with June’s daughters. “They look at me like a stepdad and I’m thrown into a bunch of lying and stolen money, she doesn’t understand that it doesn’t just affect her, it affects all of us.”