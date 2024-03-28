Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson accused her mother, June “Mama June” Shannon, of stealing money from her before she turned 18. How did the matriarch respond to the allegations and how much money did June allegedly steal from Alana?

Honey Boo Boo Accused Mama June of Stealing Money From Her Coogan Account

The family’s financial drama has been playing out on season 6 of Mama June: Family Crisis. During the March 22, 2024, episode, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird discovered there was only $33,000 in Alana’s Coogan account. The account was previously created to hold the money Alana earned as a child actor, while she gained access to the money when she turned 18 in August 2023.

Alana explained that “there should at least be six figures” in the account. “Something’s not adding up. My money is somewhere,” she added in a confessional. “It needs to be found right now, ASAP. Because this is not gonna work.”

Lauryn and Alana eventually confronted their mother about the missing money. However, June claimed she didn’t take any money. “I can’t help that there’s not more money,” she responded. “Taxes were took out automatically – 50 percent.”

After Lauryn explained that the state of Georgia wouldn’t take that much out in taxes, June claimed she used some of the money to pay for Alana’s things when she was younger. “You have been taking care of your own self, paying your own bills since you were the age of 12,” June said. “And you’ve been doing a good job of it.”

She then insisted that Alana should be grateful that she has $33,000 in the account because that’s “more than most 18 year olds start off their life with.” June also claimed that the money that was left in Alana’s account was from the teen’s appearances on The Masked Singer and Dancing With the Stars.

How Did Mama June Respond to the Claims She Stole Honey Boo Boo’s Money?

While June insisted she did nothing wrong during the episode, she continued to defend herself by responding to Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry’s TikTok video criticizing the situation.

In her own TikTok video, June said that Alana’s first job was appearing on three episodes of Toddlers & Tiaras in 2011. She claimed that Alana made no money for her appearances, and the show only paid for her entry fees in the pageants.

While the family starred on TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo from 2012 until 2014, she said “there was no mention of Coogan accounts.”

“It was just a lump sum at that time and then I went and kind of divided it up and when the kids wanted something, they got it,” she continued. “Tons of family vacations and just stuff like that.”

Despite continuing to star on Mama June: From Not to Hot in 2015, June said she didn’t learn about Coogan accounts until Alana went on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors in 2018. Other parents told her she had to put a minimum of 20 percent of Alana’s earnings into the account. While June admitted she could have put more money in, she explained she wasn’t thinking clearly because it happened at the height of her drug addiction.

Gotham/GC Images

She went on to explain that there is currently $160,000 that Alana earned for appearing on Mama June: From Not to Hot in a Coogan account in California, which was set up after she moved in with Lauryn in 2020.

June claimed that while Alana earned a lot of money as a teen, she had been paying her own bills since she was 16 and moved out of her mother’s home. When June and Alana appeared on The Masked Singer in 2021, the family decided that only 30 percent of Alana’s money from the gig would go into the Coogan account.

While June said she owes Alana $30,000, she said she promised to pay it back. However, June admitted she got distracted amid her eldest daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s cancer battle. Anna later died at the age of 29 in December 2023.

She claimed that Alana told her to take her time paying back the money, and she insisted Alana will be paid in full the next time they see each other.