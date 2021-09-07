Exclusive Maci Bookout Says Son Bentley ‘Set Boundaries’ With Ryan Edwards, Doesn’t Want to Be Around His Dad

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout McKinney confirms that her son Bentley has not seen his father, Ryan Edwards, in more than a month exclusively to In Touch.

“There are many reasons why,” the former 16 & Pregnant star, 30, reveals, sharing that Bentley, 12, had expressed himself and “kind of set his boundaries” with his dad, 33, and “not wanting to be around” him so often.

Maci explains that Bentley is still a kid, but she does give him a “say in what goes on in his life” amid her coparenting drama with the Edwards family.

“That’s what he’s comfortable with,” the Bulletproof author tells In Touch. “And so, as [his] mom, I’m going to support him on that.”

Maci says Bentley is still close to his step-siblings, despite the animosity their parents had on the MTV show and on social media.

Ryan and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) share children Jagger, 2, and Stella, 20 months, and Mackenzie also has a 6-year-old son, Hudson, from a past relationship. Ryan and Maci coparent their son, Bentley, while she also has kids Jayde, 6, and Maverick, 5, with her husband, Taylor McKinney.

Bentley and his step-brothers and step-sisters “definitely get along,” Maci says, adding that he’s such a “good big brother to all of his siblings.”

Maci previously shared that she has “no communication right now” with Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards following the Edwards’ family’s firing from the show in March, revealing they “haven’t really had any conversations or communication at all since the reunion.”

Tension between the McKinneys and Edwards brood reached a boiling point on the season 9 TMOG special due to their visitation disagreements.

As for her status with Mackenzie, 24, the mom of three said that she just wants to move forward with her own life and leave their relationship where it stands for now. “It’s just that she would be last on the priority list as far as you know, Jen, Larry and Ryan go,” Maci told In Touch ahead of the new season of TMOG premiering on September 7. “It’s not really someone I wanna hang out with.”