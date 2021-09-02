Exclusive Maci Bookout Says Making Peace With Mackenzie Edwards Would Be ‘Last on the Priority List’

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout McKinney reveals exclusively to In Touch that making peace with ex Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) is “last on the priority list” after the couple’s firing in March.

The Bulletproof author, 30, confirms that Mackenzie, 24, did reach out to her to arrange a time to chat, but Maci says she has been keeping her distance.

“She texted me twice,” the MTV personality tells In Touch, revealing the first time “had to have been [in] March because we were at a wrestling tournament and then again, probably about a month ago.”

Maci tells In Touch that she chose not to respond to Mackenzie because of their past drama, which fans saw throughout season 9 of Teen Mom OG. “I feel like if I’m going to put in the effort and the work to mend my relationships with them, she would not be where I start,” the former 16 & Pregnant star explains.

“I’m truly not being ugly,” Maci continues, noting Mackenzie is “not really someone I wanna hang out with.”

In late August, Mackenzie vowed to never return to the show after she and Ryan, as well as his parents, Jen and Larry, were fired in the wake of coparenting drama with Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney. Maci and Ryan struggled to see eye to eye when it came to arranging visits for their 12-year-old son, Bentley.

“I don’t think it’s OK to use stuff that Bentley has got going on emotionally for a dollar,” Mackenzie told The Sun, later clarifying to In Touch exclusively that she thinks MTV “uses everyone’s very real emotional distress as a way for them to make a buck” and she was not referring to Maci in this instance.

In the weeks after their exit from the reality TV franchise, Mackenzie has started a new fitness program, and she now works as a sales representative in Tennessee, while Ryan has also pursued other business opportunities outside of television.

Looking ahead, fans can expect an update from Maci and her family on a new season of Teen Mom OG that is set to premiere on MTV on September 7 at 8/7 c.