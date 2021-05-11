Looking ahead. Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout McKinney spoke out about her and husband Taylor McKinney’s future on the show after her ex Ryan Edwards’ firing drama.

“Honestly it’s a season-to-season decision,” the TV personality, 29, said while appearing on the latest episode of the “Dad Up” parenting podcast. “But I think right now definitely more than ever we’re leaning more toward deciding when the right time to move on is,” she continued.

“And if we do move on from the show, would it be to stay on TV and just go a different direction? Or do we want to kind of leave TV behind for good?” Maci pondered. The Bulletproof author said they are taking the kids into consideration when talking about their next steps. Maci shares 12-year-old Bentley with ex Ryan, 33, as well as Jayde, 5, and Maverick, 4, with husband Taylor, 32.

Bentley is now in middle school, which is a “tough age in general,” Maci pointed out. As for her children with Taylor, Jayde will be in first grade this fall, and Maverick will also be heading to kindergarten.

“I don’t know … If we are able to film and kind of leave the kids more for the B-roll and the funny stuff, I think we’re OK with continuing with the show, but it just depends really,” Maci shared during the interview.

Fans were first introduced to Maci in 2009 when she appeared on 16 & Pregnant alongside Ryan as they prepared to welcome son Bentley. She was later cast in the spinoff Teen Mom, and she documented her split from Ryan on season 1. The exes went on to appear in all four seasons until 2012. Ryan and Maci returned to the cast when it was rebranded as Teen Mom OG in 2015 and continued to document their coparenting struggles.

In the latest season of TMOG, coparenting drama with Ryan reached a boiling point and the families clashed during the season 9 reunion. Ryan’s dad, Larry, announced he and wife Jen were fired from the show on March 24, hours before Ryan’s wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) revealed they were also given the boot so producers could focus on Maci’s storyline in upcoming episodes.

After confirming they were fired, Mackenzie revealed she was focused on her new career path in fitness and said she and Ryan were at peace with moving on from the franchise.

Earlier this year, Maci addressed her visitation drama with the Edwards family and denied that she was trying to cause a further rift in Bentley’s bond with his dad, Ryan.

“I have raised Bentley to be an individual, to be himself and it’s OK to feel however he feels,” she exclusively told In Touch in January. “Honestly, I have not raised him to give anybody the ability or the power to influence him, not even me.”