Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout shared her parenting secret with fans following visitation drama with ex Ryan Edwards.

The MTV alum, who shares Bentley, 12, with former fiancé Ryan, 33, as well as Jayde, 5, and Maverick, 4, with husband Taylor McKinney, 31, posted new photos of her children playing sports along with a message.

Courtesy Maci Bookout/Instagram

“Three ball teams, three ball parks and three kids that love to play ball … People often ask us — How do y’all do it?” Maci, 29, captioned her slideshow of pics and videos on Tuesday, April 6. “Truth is this — as parents we are actively present, we always encourage their passions and always try our very best to be positive!” she wrote via Instagram.

Fans loved to see how much her kids enjoy their favorite hobby after watching them grow up on TV. “You got some serious athletes on your hand, girl! Good job!” one social media user commented. “You and Taylor make a bomb team!!!! I love it!!” another chimed in. Maci and her longtime love, Taylor, have been married since 2016.

As for Maci and Ryan’s relationship, that has been strained for quite some time. The exes found themselves at odds more than ever in recent episodes of TMOG because of disagreements over time spent with Bentley. “I feel like you’re getting lied to, buddy,” the MTV dad told his son at one point on the show.

Ryan’s dad, Larry Edwards, also suggested that Maci and her husband, Taylor, had “convinced” Bentley to stop visiting with Ryan’s side of the family, which the Bulletproof author has since denied.

Shutterstock; Courtesy of Ryan Edwards/Instagram; inset: Courtesy of Maci Bookout McKinney/Instagram

“I mean, obviously everyone is entitled to feel how they want to feel or [to] have their own opinion. But I think definitely throughout the season, the audience is going to be able to see Bentley and his growth and get to know a deeper side of him and how he feels,” Maci exclusively told In Touch in response. “I have raised Bentley to be an individual, to be himself and it’s OK to feel however he feels. Honestly, I have not raised him to give anybody the ability or the power to influence him, not even me.”

The tension between Maci, Tayor and the Edwards family is what ultimately led to their departure from the series. Larry was the first to go public with news that he and wife Jen Edwards were let go from MTV after filming the season 9 reunion. Ryan’s wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), 24, later confirmed speculation they were released from the show as well, pushing her in a new direction toward her fitness career goals.

“I think it’s time to address the elephant in the room, and no, we are not doing Teen Mom at this point in time,” Mackenzie said in her Instagram Story video on Monday, April 5. “We’ve been having this conversation for a long time, but it’s hard to pull the trigger on something like that. We got the phone call saying we’re not going to be doing Teen Mom anymore, and we both felt at peace.”