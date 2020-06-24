Twinning! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox seemingly got matching manicures to pay homage to the rapper’s new song “Bloody Valentine.” The 30-year-old Hotel Diablo artist showed off their coordinating nails following Megan’s surprise appearance in the song’s music video.

MGK (real name: Richard Colson Baker) had his fingers intertwined with a woman’s dainty manicure in the photo shared to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 23. Both hands have painted white fingernails with red and black designs. The “Till I Die” singer appeared to have a bloody knife and key painted on his nails, while the woman’s hand had a heart-shaped lock on hers. Adding a lock and key sticker to the photo, it’s safe to say MGK has the key to Megan’s heart.

Courtesy of Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

This isn’t the first time MGK made a grand gesture to his ladylove. One day before the couple’s romance was confirmed on June 17, the dad of one treated the Jennifer’s Body actress, 34, to a picnic complete with roses, sushi and a stunning sunset. Highlighting their picturesque date on his Instagram Story, the Ohio native wrote the words “in love” on the video clip.

“Megan and MGK have gotten more serious and are officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection.”

The pair’s romance came shortly after the Transformers actress split from Brian Austin Green after 10 years of marriage and 15 years as an item. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 46, confirmed he and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star broke up in late 2019 on the May 18 episode of his podcast, “… With Brian Austin Green.”

Additionally, he revealed Megan and MGK fell for each other while working on their new movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. After starting out as costars, their “friendship turned into something more,” a source exclusively told In Touch in May. “After 10 years of marriage [to Brian], Megan’s enjoying the excitement of hooking up with a cool rapper with an edge!”

Although the coparents to Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3, are no longer together, Brian made it clear there are no hard feelings between him and the New Girl actress. In fact, it appears he has moved on to model Courtney Stodden. The father and 25-year-old former reality star were spotted leaving a restaurant together on June 13.

It looks like MGK and Megan are really falling for each other!