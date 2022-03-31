Bromance hits the altar! Machine Gun Kelly revealed that Pete Davidson will be a groomsman in his upcoming wedding to Megan Fox, saying the comedian, 28, will “absolutely” be by his side on the big day.

RCF / MEGA

“I think my side is gonna be an army,” the “Bloody Valentine” singer, 31, said during a March 30 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “I have so many close and best friends that have been with me for all these years. Pete’s absolutely gonna be standing there with me. We should just mic him for commentary.”

The confirmation comes as no surprise, considering the singer and the SNL star have been close friends for years. They first met on the set of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out between 2013 and 2017, but their friendship was truly solidified after they appeared together in the 2019 film The Dirt about Mötley Crüe.

“We both came into each other’s lives at the right time,” MGK told Howard.

While the Houston native has confirmed one groomsman, he and his bride-to-be, 35, are still planning most of the details of their upcoming wedding, which they are planning for sometime next year.

“The two performed a ritual involving their blood to symbolize the two of them becoming one,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “They want to throw a wedding that really defines them, it will be one not to miss.”

Although the couple is still working out the details for their big day, they are certain about one thing: They want a baby together.

“Megan would love to have a baby with MGK,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “They’ve already discussed it.”

The source noted that while they know they want kids together in the future, they won’t be rushing it.

“They both want to wait a couple of years,” the source added. “They’re having way too much fun right now.”

Apart from their future plans to expand their family, both MGK and Megan already have kids of their own. The Transformers actress shares Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with her ex Brian Austin Green. Machine Gun Kelly shares 12-year-old daughter Casie Colson Baker with his ex Emma Cannon.

“Her kids Bodhi, Journey and Noah think he’s super cool, and MGK’s daughter, Casie, simply adores Megan and her kids,” an additional insider told Life & Style.

Megan and MGK were first publicly linked in May 2020. He popped the question on January 13, 2022, confirming the news on Instagram: “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.” He proposed in Puerto Rico, where the two first met while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass.