Giving the people what they want! Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly stripped down to the underwear for “horny” fans during an Instagram Live for Calvin Klein on Monday, December 6.

The Saturday Night Live star, 28, appeared in the video with the “Bloody Valentine” singer, 31, during an Instagram takeover for the fashion brand.

Calvin Klein/Instagram

“I hope everyone is just really soaking in their seats out there,” the “Drunk Face” artist said, according to clips captured by fans on social media.

Pete agreed and added, “I hope everyone’s horny. We really brought the horniness. I mean, we bring the horniness … If you look up Machine Gun Kelly in the Urban Dictionary, it says, ‘Horniness.'”

Calvin Klein/Instagram

When the “Daywalker” artist noted that Pete is now a “simile” for “BDE,” meaning big dick energy, the Suicide Squad actor jokingly admitted it is “true” but “insanely embarrassing.”

The pair then proceeded to practice their best modeling “poses” on the couch. “You can tell me what you think. So, obviously, fluff up the boys,” Pete said to MGK as he pulled down his jeans to show off his white boxer briefs.

The King of Staten Island actor later quipped while rolling around on the couch, “Get all the people going … Oh, I didn’t know I was in my underwear!”

It seems fans were more than happy with their joint video. “Take your pants off,” one person commented during the livestream. “You guys are beautiful,” someone else added. “Pete is daddy,” another commenter wrote.

Earlier in the day, Pete, who previously deactivated his Instagram, appeared on Calvin Klein’s Instagram feed. “I got Instagram,” he captioned a mirror selfie.

Pete has been getting a lot of attention as of late thanks to his romance with Kim Kardashian after she guest-hosted SNL in October. The unexpected pair have been spotted out multiple times around New York City and Los Angeles and were even photographed holding hands, seemingly confirming their relationship.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye, in February after nearly seven years of marriage. They share four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

That being said, the Skims founder’s famous brood is supportive of her fling with the comedian. “Kris [Jenner] is one hundred percent approves of Kim’s relationship with Pete,” a source previously told In Touch. “She has known Pete for years, trusts him and has even invited him to their Christmas festivities.”

If Kim and Pete’s romance were to continue, the momager, 66, would “love” for the Big Time Adolescence actor to make an “appearance on the Kardashians new Hulu series at some point,” the second source revealed. “Nothing is set in stone, but she thinks he is a great fit for the show.”