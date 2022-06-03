A match made in reality TV heaven! Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli are dating, but the couple has managed to keep their relationship pretty low-key. Keep reading to see details inside their romance!

How did Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli meet?

Funny enough, the Bachelorette alum, 33, and the former Love Is Blind star, 29, met while filming a different reality show. The pair are set to appear as contestants in MTV’s All Star Shore, which will premiere on Paramount+ on June 29.

The competition series features a variety of party-style challenges that the cast, which also includes Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick, Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry and more, will battle it out for a cash prize.

It seems as though Blake and Giannina got to know each other while the cast was living together in the Canary Islands.

How long have Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli been dating?

The duo have been quietly together for quite some time. They first sparked romance rumors when they seemingly spent New Year’s Eve 2022 together at Mile High Spirits in the Bachelor Nation star’s home state of Colorado. A source confirmed to Us Weekly on January 4 that the two were indeed an item.

Giannina Gibelli/Instagram

Their relationship seemed to get a bit more serious in April when they took a trip to Italy together. They only “soft launched” their romance by featuring each other subtly in their social media pictures, such as Blake’s hand appearing in G’s April 13 post.

Are Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli engaged?

As of now, it appears the Bachelor in Paradise alum and Netflix star are simply enjoying their romance as boyfriend and girlfriend.

They’re still going strong. On June 2, Giannina shared a photo via her Instagram Stories seemingly kissing Blake, although his head was not in the snapshot, after dining at Nobu Malibu.

Who has Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli dated?

Giannina previously got engaged to Damian Powers during season 1 of Love Is Blind. After sparking a connection in the pods, G popped the question without ever seeing Damian in person. They had a rocky time getting to know each other following the proposal, and Damian broke things off with her on their wedding day.

The duo surprised fans at the reunion when they revealed that they had rekindled their relationship after filming wrapped. At the time, they were just dating and did not get re-engaged. They ultimately called it quits, with G confirming she was “single” in March 2020 during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

As for Blake, he was one of Becca Kufrin’s final two contestants during season 14 of The Bachelorette. He left heartbroken and later appeared on season 6 of Paradise, where he also left single.