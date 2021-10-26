Practice makes perfect! Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff‘s children, son Jackson and daughter Lilah Rae, are already breaking in their new Washington home by bringing out the hockey sticks.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Zach, 31, shared a cute clip of Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 23 months, playing an impromptu game of hockey inside their living room.

At one point in the video, Jackson hits the ball-shaped puck, which bounces off Lilah’s foot and rolls underneath a nearby couch.

This isn’t the first time the Roloff kids have been recorded enjoying their new house.

Courtesy of Zach Roloff/Instagram

While Jackson has already been documented exploring their backyard inside his mini jeep in a clip shared by Zach, Lilah walks right past some windows looking out on the property’s two acres of land in another video shared by Tori, 30.

It’s been nearly two weeks since the TLC personality announced that her family had moved from Portland, Oregon to their new home, roughly 50 minutes away to Roloff Farms.

“We’ve been quite busy the last thirty days and I am beyond exhausted,” Tori, 30, said on October 14. “I hope we never move again,” she added, revealing they were looking forward to a fresh start elsewhere. “We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure.”

Their new four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was purchased for $944,000, according to a listing viewed by In Touch. It comes with all of the desired amenities, including an expansive kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a wood-burning fireplace and a large backyard.

In another clip that Tori shared after the move showing Lilah and Jackson, Tori wrote alongside the video, “Quiet mornings are my favorite.“

And while the family has set down roots farther away from Roloff farms, Tori told fans that they can expect to see the brood in upcoming LPBW episode, hinting that TLC’s cameras may even follow their move.

“Still filming!” the photographer assured a fan in the comments section of her moving announcement post. “Can’t wait to share all the madness with everyone!”