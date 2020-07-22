Busted. Zach Roloff loves a good prank and Tori and Jackson were his latest victims. While the 28-year-old was dipping her son into their kiddie pool, the Little People, Big World alum came up from behind and shoved his wife. Unfortunately, Baby J was dropped into the water a little more abruptly than he wanted to be and was not amused. By the looks of it, the prank was caught by the family’s security camera and the mother of two reposted it to her Instagram Stories.

Afterward, Tori shared a clip of her and Jackson. “Who pushed you in the pool?” she asked her 3-year-old. “Mommy,” he replied. Later, Zach brought his son a freeze pop and joked, “Mommy pushed you in the pool and daddy got you a [freeze] pop.” We have a feeling the security footage was posted to prove a point on the mom’s side.

@toriroloff / Instagram

The trolling didn’t stop there! The couple continued with their playful banter on Tuesday, July 21, when the TLC mama showed off her new blue light blocking glasses on Instagram. The 30-year-old immediately DMed his wife and wrote, “This is to show everyone you got your lashes done … nobody cares about the glasses, Nancy. Love you!!!” Finding humor in his message, Tori screenshotted and reposted it, writing, “@zachroloff keeping me honest …” Too funny!

“Are you jealous my eyes aren’t getting ruined and yours are,” Tori later said to her husband on camera. “They’re not, Nancy,” he shot back. Later, however, the LPBW star caved and decided to put on his own pair of blue light blocking glasses as he sat on his phone.

According to the product description of the glasses Tori purchased, they help “alleviate visual fatigue and discomfort from long periods of web surfing, gaming and working under fluorescent lights.” No wonder she was so excited about them!

In addition to the couple’s wisecracks, Tori also shared an adorable moment with Jackson calling his apple juice “Jesus juice.” We’ve got all this and more — including how Jeremy and Audrey Roloff celebrated her 29th birthday and Ember‘s precious moment with her brother Bode — in this week’s “Roloff Report.” Check it out in the video above.