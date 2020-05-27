No secrets here. Tori Roloff, 29, took to her Instagram Story on May 21 to share a recent mom fail she had with her daughter, Lilah, that resulted in a small bump to her head. “Mom of the year award goes to me,” the Little People, Big World star said to the camera. “I was trying to teach her how to sit up by holding onto the stool. She fell … her poor little noggin.” Luckily, the 6-month-old didn’t seem too phased by the minor injury.

We’ve got even more Roloff news in our latest “Roloff Report” video above, including Jeremy’s new musical hobby, Jackson’s favorite yard work, and Isabel Rock and Jacob’s big life update — they’re moving!

The newly married couple are living out of their van with their two dogs as they embark on another road trip — but this time, they’re doing so with the intention of putting down roots. According to Amy Roloff, the duo is looking for a home!

The LPBW matriarch took to Instagram on May 22 to share a photo with her youngest son and his wife. “And they’re off! Going to miss these two every day,” the 55-year-old wrote. “They’re back on the road, van life, and looking for a home for one day soon. Thankfully not too far away.” We can’t wait to see where Izzy and Jacob end up calling home!

Amy went on to explain that the couple left just one day after Jackson’s birthday celebrations. “They came over for Mother’s Day and gave me flowers. This mama was happy. Then the other day, after Jackson’s birthday they took off. Of course, I had to have them over for dinner and make them a Dutch baby pancake too [before] they did. So proud of them.”

By the looks of it, the former TLC stars made their rounds to each family member’s house before taking off. Matt Roloff shared a sweet snap with them on Instagram before their new adventure. “Uncle Jacob and Aunt Izzy were out on the back acres getting ready to head out on one of their road trips,” the 58-year-old wrote. “Jackson wanted ChaCha to snap a photo. Uncle Jacob has been teaching Jackson how to use the telescope he gave him for his birthday and shoot rockets in the air.” So sweet!

Even Jeremy shared a moment on his Instagram Story from their visit. In the photo, Izzy is smiling ear-to-ear as she puts her hair on baby Bode’s head. “This is hilarious, we may have our own little red-haired Dwight in the making,” the 30-year-old wrote.

We love seeing everyone getting along!