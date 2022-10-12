Looking back. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff reflected on the one-year anniversary of what would have been her due date after suffering a miscarriage.

“Today I am grateful…” Tori, 31, wrote alongside a photo with her kids, Jackson, Lilah and Josiah, and her husband, Zach Roloff, via Instagram on Tuesday, October 11. “One year ago today would have been our angel baby’s due date. I think about our baby all the time and the things we lost the day we found out we lost him/her.”

She went on to “thank that baby for the many things we gained,” listing “perspective, compassion, empathy, patience, support” and Josiah.

“I know our baby is with our Lord and I can’t wait for the day I get to meet them,” the TLC star continued. “In the meantime, I’m thankful for our guardian angel in heaven and my babies that are here with me.”

Tori revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in March 2021. One year after the loss, the former schoolteacher reflected on the difficult experience.

“I still haven’t fully recovered from that experience, and to be honest I don’t know that I ever will,” she wrote via Instagram in March 2022. “Having a miscarriage was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to face personally, and I really could not have gotten through it without God’s promise, or my husband and kids.”

In November 2021, Tori and Zach, 32, revealed that they were expecting a rainbow baby.

“I sit here typing this one year later and VERRRRRY pregnant with a healthy baby,” the reality star continued in the emotional post. “I wasn’t forgotten. I am so grateful for God’s goodness and the gift we’ve been given after such a time of grief. I’ve been so much more appreciative of the aches and pains of pregnancy because I’ve [realized] just how much of a gift it truly is.”

Tori gave birth to the couple’s third child, Josiah, on April 30, 2022.

The proud mom shared the exciting news in two Instagram posts on May 3. One video captured the newborn resting before Tori put a tiny hat on his head. ”Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke!” she wrote in the caption, revealing Josiah’s birthday is April 30, 2022. She added that he was born at 9:02am. The newborn weighed 7 lbs 6oz and was 19 1/2 inches long.

Tori – whose birthday is on May 3 – added, “You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime! Best birthday present ever!”