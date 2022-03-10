Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff (née Patton) reminisced on the heartbreaking day she suffered a miscarriage one year ago.

The photographer, 30, who is now pregnant with a rainbow baby, remembered the moment she and husband Zach Roloff found out the devastating news alongside a new black-and-white photo showing off her growing baby bump on Thursday, March 10.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

“I still haven’t fully recovered from that experience, and to be honest I don’t know that I ever will,” Tori continued her caption via Instagram. “Having a miscarriage was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to face personally, and I really could not have gotten through it without God’s promise, or my husband and kids.”

Tori recalled a sermon that pastor Jose Zayas gave when “we were in another season of waiting and wondering if we’d ever be blessed with another child,” sharing the biblical story of Hannah.

“Now Hannah didn’t have kids at the time, but instead of rejecting God for it, she was obedient and prayed to have a child [and] to not be forgotten,” Tori shared. “God was faithful to her and she later had a child named Samuel (meaning heard by God). I remember praying every night to not be forgotten, like Hannah.”

Zach, 31, and Tori announced that they are expecting again in November 2021 following the unexpected loss of their child that March. The couple currently share two kids, 4-year-old son Jackson and 2-year-old daughter Lilah Ray, whom they are raising in their new Washington home located in Battle Ground after selling their longtime property in Portland, Oregon. Zach and Tori previously informed fans they have decided not to do a gender reveal for their third child.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

“I sit here typing this one year later and VERRRRRY pregnant with a healthy baby,” the reality star wrote in hindsight, cherishing how smoothly her journey has gone this time. “I wasn’t forgotten. I am so grateful for God’s goodness and the gift we’ve been given after such a time of grief. I’ve been so much more appreciative of the aches and pains of pregnancy because I’ve [realized] just how much of a gift it truly is.”

The soon-to-be mom of three told other women to stay strong if they were dealing with the same plight and feel as though they are at their wits’ end.

“I pray that you continue to be faithful and obedient and never give up hope!” she concluded. “I pray you can find strength in any storm you’re going through, and that at the end of it, you find God’s goodness! To all past, present and future mamas: I see you!”