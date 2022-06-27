From Amy to Audrey Roloff: All of the Sex Confessions Made by ‘LPBW’ Stars Over the Years

They said what? Fans of Little People, Big World have been following the lives of the Roloff family since the show premiered on TLC in 2006.

While viewers have watched Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff go through a messy divorce and find love with new partners, their kids – Zach, Jeremy, Molly and Jacob – have all fallen in love and gotten married.

In addition to watching the family members fall in and out of love, viewers have gotten insight into the Roloff family’s sex lives as the stars have shared personal information on the show and on social media.

Ahead of Amy’s wedding to Chris Marek, the A Little Me author admitted she felt uncomfortable about discussing her sex life with her friends during the special Amy & Chris’s Happily Ever After.

“[My friends] really want me to kind of, I don’t know, talk about [my] love life or personal stuff,” she said during the special, which aired in November 2021.

In one throwback scene, Amy’s friends discussed the “mile high club” and going to the “baño” for some alone time with their partners. When asked if she was a member herself, the TV personality asked for clarification. “In the bathroom? Like you do it in the bathroom?” she asked, adding, “No! Never!”

As she continued to prep for her wedding, Amy enjoyed some champagne and face masks during a pampering session with her friends. The group spiced up the activity with some sex-related trivia, asking Amy to guess what the most common bedroom injury is.

After finding out the answer was love bites, the mother of four joked, “Those people are weird.”

“You need to start some dirty talk. Maybe [Chris] would like that,” one of her friends suggested amid their sex chat. She later said in a confessional, “I think [Amy is] uncomfortable because Amy’s only had two men.”

As the episode continued, Amy opened up about her lack of dating experience and admitted she’d prefer to keep her sex life under wraps. “With me being a little person, me being different than anyone else around me, I haven’t dated a tremendous amount, if at all, and so, you know, I didn’t have much to share to begin with,” she explained in a solo confessional, noting that she is “much more traditional.”

Keep reading to see what the stars of LPBW have said about their sex lives.