The greatest gift she could ask for! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is celebrating daughter Lilah Ray’s first birthday with a sugary-sweet tribute.

“365 days!! I cannot believe we got to spend an entire year with this girl!! She has fit in so perfectly with our family! I also can’t believe today is [the] last day I will lay her down on this [12-month] blanket!” the TLC personality, 29, gushes about her and Zach Roloff’s baby girl in an Instagram caption on Thursday, November 19.

Tori says their bundle of joy has reached several new milestones as of late and she couldn’t be prouder. Lilah is now standing — with a little help from her loved ones — and “still has only two teeth, but is working hard on another.”

The toddler currently rocks a new stylish pair of glasses and is moving around the house with ease these days. “Gates have officially been put up everywhere,” Tori quipped in her update, adding, “She is still obsessed as ever with her big brother.”

Tori and Zach, 30, welcomed their eldest child, 3-year-old son Jackson, on May 12, 2017, and of course, he is present for the B-day festivities with his sister.

The couple pulled out all the stops for Lilah’s special shindig, which appears to be held at the comfort of their home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Tori and Zach put celebratory banners up and ordered sprinkled donuts for the occasion.

“I love that you know what you want and what you don’t want — this is going to serve you well in this world,” the mom of two writes in another adoring message about her princess. “I love that you’re a mama’s girl. It can be exhausting at times, but the fact I can make you happy is the best feeling in the world. I love how you look at your dad and your brother with so much love.”

The TV personality says Lilah always finds ways to brighten up her day and she feels so privileged to have that beautiful bond with her daughter. “I thank God every single day that He chose me to be your mom,” Tori concluded. “I can’t wait to spend as many birthdays as I can with you!!”