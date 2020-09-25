Baby No. 3? Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff teased having more kids with husband Zach Roloff on Thursday, September 24.

“One day. [For sure]. God willing,” the 29-year-old TLC star responded during an Instagram Q&A after a fan asked if they would have “any more babies.”

Courtesy Tori Roloff/Instagram

Needless to say, the new parents of two have their hands full, so it may be awhile before they expand their brood. The reality couple welcomed son Jackson in 2017, and Tori gave birth to daughter Lilah in November 2019.

Tori and Zach, 30, recently celebrated their growing boy’s third birthday in May and couldn’t help but gush over how proud they are. “Happy Birthday to Jackson! He’s the big 3 today. May is a wild month for us, but capping the birthday celebrations with this kid is the best way to end. He’s been something special,” the father of two wrote via Instagram.

His mom posted her own sweet sentiment in disbelief over how old her first born is. “Jackson, I can’t believe you’re 3!! You are such a light and bring so much laughter into our world,” Tori gushed on social media. “Jackson, I love your attention to detail and your silly moods. You are seriously the best big brother and watching you with Lilah Ray brings me so much joy. I love your cuddles in the morning (even if they are at 5:30 a.m. these days) and your kisses goodnight. I thank God every day that he chose me to be your mama. I can’t wait to continue to watch you grow and support you in every way.”

Instagram

As for Lilah, the baby girl is hitting continuous milestones. Tori gave fans an update on how the 10-month-old is doing transitioning to solid foods. “Lots have been asking: We feed [her] lots of cheese, chicken, broccoli, yogurt melts, puffs [and] cereal. Anything cut up small,” Tori explained before sharing a parenting tip.

“Yes, she does sometimes gag, but it’s all part of learning to eat,” Tori continued. “I try not to let it scare me. I feed her small enough pieces that nothing can really get caught and choke her. Always watch closely while kids are learning to eat!”

Tori is still breastfeeding Lilah “three to five times a day” but explained why they’ve been incorporating heartier foods. “We’ve moved into more solids with Lilah because she’s a petite little lady and we’re trying to beef her up with more protein and fats. Hence chicken and yogurt,” she wrote, adding, “homegirl still won’t take a bottle.”

Whether Tori and Zach’s future includes more children or not, we can’t wait to see what’s next for the Roloff family!