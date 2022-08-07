No bad blood here. Little People, Big World stars Audrey Roloff and sister-in-law Tori Roloff reunited to celebrate a mutual friend’s birthday amid rumors of drama betweens their husbands, twins Jeremy Roloff and Zach Roloff.

“Such a fun time celebrating [Destiney Mueller],” Audrey, 31, shared via her Instagram Story over a group photo of the friends enjoying an afternoon wine tasting on Saturday, August 6. “Thanks for making it extra special, Dobbes Winery,” she added.

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

The sisters-in-law looked picture perfect as they posed for a photo with the birthday girl. The red-headed beauty stunning in a navy blue button-down minidress and white cowboy boots, while Tori, 31, wore a neutral colored flowy dress and white sandals.

For her part, Tori – who shares daughter Lilah and sons Jackson and Josiah with her husband – shared a series of posed photos and selfies with her girl gang to her Instagram Story before ending with a snap of her legs while relaxing in a hammock.

“And back to my favorite spot,” she wrote at the end of her fun day out.

The ladies’ outing comes amid rumors that their husbands are not on speaking terms and have been feuding for years after both brothers expressed interest in buying the family farm, Roloff Farms.

Audrey previously revealed that she and Jeremy, 32, put an offer in on the property but were shut down by father-in-law Matt Roloff.

“Jer and I hoped to take over his parents’ farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child. It was something he was led to believe was possible. He made it very known to his family and publicly on TV,” the mother of three wrote via her Instagram Stories in June. “It became a mutual dream when we got married, and we started working towards it.”

“When we were finally at a point where it was practically possible, we made an offer, but realized maybe it wasn’t meant to be,” she continued. After noting she and Jeremy had the intention of “saving” the farm, Audrey continued, “We realized that Jer’s family was not actually as aligned in the progression towards us acquiring it as we thought they were.”

As for Zach’s desire to take over the property, viewers watched his heated negotiations with their father during season 22 of their family reality show.

“When Zach and I finally sat down, we were really in very different camps about what kind of a deal could go on,” Matt, 60, said during a private interview at the time. “Zach came in real hot. He didn’t come in to negotiate. He came in to demand.”

Ultimately, the family patriarch decided to put the property on the market in May 2022 for a whopping $4 million, rather than pass it down to any of his four children.