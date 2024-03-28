LPBW’s Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff have come a long way since their 2016 divorce, but things still aren’t completely healed. The mother of four revealed that working closely with Matt’s fiancée, Caryn Chandler — the former long-time manager of Roloff Farms — isn’t completely comfortable for her yet.

“For me, it’s still kind of awkward to meet up with Caryn,” Amy, 61, said in a teaser for the Tuesday, April 2, episode. “Not that everything that was going on, Matt and I’s situation, that still doesn’t have an impact on me because it’ll always impact me until the day I die.”

Fans watched during the March 26 episode as Amy and her husband, Chris Marek, teamed up with Caryn, 56, and Matt, 62, as they planned a silent auction for the Dwarf Athletic Association of America.

The former exes met with their respective partners to discuss the plans surrounding the fundraiser and Matt admitted he and Caryn were “letting go” and letting Amy be “the boss” of the event.

“Caryn is very list-drive, constantly making a list, and Amy’s a little haphazard,” Matt said of his ex, who he was married to from 1987 to 2016. “And so we’re in a supporting role and I think we know, we have a lane … It’s on her shoulders.”

Amy agreed in a private confessional that both parties were doing “their part” to make the event go well. “The auction items, they may not have come up with a few more than I was hoping but they’re bringing in people,” the LPBW star explained of Matt and Caryn. “And that’s just as important. So we’re bringing in more auction items but they’re bringing in, probably a lot more people than what we are. He’s also getting a whole barn ready for us to host this event.”

Amy said she would work on a “rough itinerary” for the evening, but Caryn doubted the plan would come to fruition. “Do I think I’ll see an itinerary prior to the event? I mean, I got a 50/50 shot,” Caryn said in a confessional with Matt. “But if I were to put my personal money on it, I would probably say no.”

Amy and Matt have made strides in their relationship since announcing their decision to divorce in 2015 after nearly three decades of marriage. While Amy and Matt had their fair share of issues over the years — with Amy having her suspicions that Matt was involved with Caryn during their marriage — they have worked hard to get along for the sake of their brood. Amy married Chris, 61, in August 2021, while Matt proposed to Caryn in April 2023 after seven years of dating.