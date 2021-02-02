Homeowner! Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff proudly announced that his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, purchased her own house.

After she signed on the dotted line and sealed the deal, the reality TV couple didn’t waste any time getting to work on renovating her property. “First thing [I] wanted to help her with is to get a new, better, larger deck built,” Matt, 59, shared about their refurbishing plans in his caption via Instagram. “Today was get the old deck out of the way … even @carynchandler1 showed up with boots and gloves on. This is just one of many reasons I love this lady.”

The TLC personality gushed over Caryn for being a self-starter alongside the clip of her grabbing large planks of wood and setting them aside. “She’s rough … she’s tough … and not afraid to get dirty and get the job done … #prettysexywhenyourgfswingsahammerlikeapro. #wemakeagreatteam #waituntilshehitsmeinthehead. #theresultswillmakeyouhappy #maybe,” he wrote.

In addition to the Roloff family farmhouse in Oregon, Matt previously bought his own place in Surprise, Arizona, in May 2017. He and Caryn often divide up their time between the states, with her last sharing a couples shot at the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park in Maricopa County in November 2020.

Matt and Caryn are still going strong, but it appears they are not in any rush to tie the knot. He explained his stance on the matter after news broke that his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, got engaged to Chris Marek in September 2019.

“We don’t want to step on Amy and Chris’ excitement — but you never know what might happen next!” he responded to marriage speculation via Instagram. “For now, @carynchandler1 and I are living a very happy and our very best life together … enjoying our kids and my grandkids. A wonderful season of life!”

Courtesy Matt Roloff/Instagram (2)

A lot has changed since the reality TV star and his ex-wife, Amy, finalized their divorce in 2016 following nearly 30 years of marriage. Matt confirmed his relationship with Caryn back in March 2017, but they have actually known each other for much longer because she worked as the Roloffs’ farm manager.

“Caryn is instrumental in running pumpkin season, she’s run it for 10 years,” he once dished on the show. “I enjoy her immensely. Whether we’re working or whether we’re relaxing, we have a great time together.”