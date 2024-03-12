Little People, Big World stars Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler opened up about his surprise proposal and called the experience “really exciting.”

“I asked Caryn to marry me and she said yes,” Matt, 62, explained in a teaser clip of the Tuesday, March 12, episode shared by People. Caryn, 56, added, “You said to me, ‘I’ve thought about this a lot for a long time and I want to grow old with you.’ That’s what he said and then I started to cry.”

She then admitted she had “no idea” that Matt was planning to propose. “Come to find out, he’s got, you know, my parents on the hook and my friends on the hook,” Caryn continued.

Matt explained that a “tight circle” knew about the proposal, while Caryn explained that the “closest people” in her life didn’t give her any “hints” that it was happening.

The couple – who have been dating since 2017 – went on to share more specific details about the proposal. “We’re in our backyard in Arizona, like our favorite spot,” Caryn recalled. “The sun had set so the ambiance was just really cozy vibes and nice.”

“I went into the room and fished the ring out of my bag and put it in my pocket,” Matt chimed in. “And then I just [thought], ‘You know what, I should just go for it.’ And I pulled the box out at the exact time that I said, ’Will you marry me?’”

The Roloff patriarch continued, “And she looked at the box, looked at me. And then she had that feeling like, What’s this? But she opened the box. She, you know, she’s smart. She knew … I know there’s good things in this box.”

Caryn said she was “so shocked” after he popped the question. “And then we took a minute. We just sat for a few minutes and just chatted and I was very excited and I cried, and he’s like, ‘Don’t you want to go in the light and look at it?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I just want to sit here for a minute and absorb this moment’ — because it just felt right. It felt natural,” she continued. “It felt like it was always meant to be.”

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

The couple looked back on their engagement nearly 11 months after announcing their plans to wed. “After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me, and she said ‘yes’!” Matt told People in a statement in April 2023. “Our plan is to enjoy our engagement, and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024.”

Prior to his relationship with Caryn, Matt was married to Amy Roloff from 1987 until 2016. The former couple share kids Zach, Jeremy, Molly and Jacob. Meanwhile, Caryn was married to ex Joseph Chandler. Not much is known about Caryn’s first marriage, though they were married for about 20 years before Joseph filed for divorce in 2012.