Before Little People, Big World star Caryn Chandler found love with Matt Roloff, she was married to a man named Joseph Chandler. Keep scrolling to learn about Caryn’s ex-husband, his criminal history and more.

How Long Was ‘LPBW’ Star Caryn Chandler Married to Joseph Chandler?

Caryn and Joseph were married for about 20 years before he filed for divorce in 2012.

Does Joseph Chandler Have a Criminal History?

While not much is known about Joseph, he ​has an extensive criminal record. According to legal documents obtained by In Touch, he has been arrested for multiple DUIs and an assault charge.

His license was suspended in 2009 after he was caught “driving while under the influence and causing injury to several people with his vehicle,” according to the legal documents. That same year, Joseph was arrested for “assault in the third degree,” “failure to perform duties of driver — felony (involving serious physical injury),” “driving under the influence of intoxicants (liquor, alcohol, and a controlled substance,” and “assault in the fourth degree.” Additionally, he was charged with four counts of “unlawfully and recklessly engaging in conduct which created [a] substantial risk of physical injury.” Joseph pleaded guilty to all charges and was instructed to pay an undisclosed amount as part of his settlement agreement, while he also had to complete 80 hours of community service.

Joseph was later arrested for driving with a suspended license in 2014. After he pleaded guilty to the charges, Joseph was placed in the “Washington County Community Corrections/State of Oregon Corrections Department for a period of three years.”

Then in January 2018, Caryn’s ex reportedly “did unlawfully drive a vehicle upon a highway or premises open to the public while under the influence of intoxicants, to wit: alcohol.”

Following the incident, he was arrested on a DUI charge and was sentenced to 45 days in jail and two years of probation. Additionally, Joseph’s license was revoked for a year, he had to complete a “Victim Impact Panel” and he was ordered to pay $1,855 in fees.

Do ​Caryn Chandler and Joseph Chandler Share Kids?

The former couple share one daughter, Brittany, and one son, Connor.

In April 2021, the TLC personality revealed that Connor welcomed a baby boy with his then-girlfriend, Ashlee Washam. “I’m a grandma!” Caryn wrote via Instagram at the time. “Sweet baby Liam Joseph Chandler arrived Sunday, August 22 (2 weeks early). A bouncing 6 pounds 12 oz of pure joy. My heart … is bursting!”

How Long Have Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff Been Together?

Matt and Caryn began dating following his split from Amy Roloff in 2015. Even before their relationship was romantic, the pair got to know each other well while working at Roloff Farms.

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

“Caryn and I have developed a great friendship over the years,” the Roloff patriarch explained during a LPBW confessional at the start of their relationship in 2017. “Her sense of logic and my sense of logic are very compatible.”

While the pair faced engagement speculation for most of their relationship, Matt didn’t get down on one knee until April 2023.

“After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me, and she said ‘yes’!” he told People in a statement on April 19. “Our plan is to enjoy our engagement, and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024.”