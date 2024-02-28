Your account
matt roloff caryn chandler oregon house tour

mattroloff/Instagram

‘LPBW’ Star Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler’s Oregon House Tour: Photos of Their Home on the Farm

Feb 28, 2024 12:10 pm·
By
Picture

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are continuing to build a life together with a new home on Roloff Farms in Oregon. The couple broke ground on the house in 2023 and updated fans on the building process during season 25 of Little People, Big World, which premiered in February 2024. 

As the season aired, Matt also shared photos and videos of the gorgeous home on social media. “House is almost finished,” he revealed on February 27, 2024.

With a breathtaking view and gorgeous decor, Matt and his fiancée, who got engaged in 2023, have a comfortable place to live in Oregon. The couple also owns a house in Arizona.

Picture