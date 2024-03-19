Little People, Big World star Chris Marek worried how his wife, Amy Roloff, would react to the engagement ring her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, bought for Caryn Chandler.

After Matt, 62, and Caryn, 56, discussed the proposal during the March 12 episode, Chris, 61, warned Amy, 61, that Caryn’s diamond ring was bigger than hers in a teaser clip for the Tuesday, March 19, episode shared by Parade.

“I’m not sure why Chris really wanted to prepare me that the ring that I will see on Caryn”s finger, you know, ‘Oh, the diamond’s going to be bigger,'” Amy said in a confessional. “‘I’m like, ‘OK, how much bigger?'”

She noted that her husband made it sound like the diamond “covers her whole hand or something,” adding that she personally doesn’t “get into all that stuff.”

The clip also caught up with Matt and Caryn as they made their way to Amy and Chris’ home for a meal. “I think it’s going to be fine,” he told producers about seeing Amy – who was married to from 1987 until 2016 – for the first time since his engagement. “She sounded great on the phone when I talked and we texted and stuff, but you know, they actually, you know, see her.”

He continued, “I don’t know if she’s if she’s going to make things awkward or she’s OK with it, but we’re going to find out here in a few minutes.”

Once the newly engaged couple arrived at the house, Amy quickly brought up the topic by asking Caryn to see her ring. “Uh oh. Oh boy …” Matt said at the end of the clip, which concluded before Amy could share her reaction.

Matt and Caryn announced their engagement in April 2023. “After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me, and she said ‘yes’!” Matt told People at the time. “Our plan is to enjoy our engagement, and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024.”

They continued to gush about the special proposal during the March 12 episode of the TLC show.

“I asked Caryn to marry me and she said yes,” Matt explained in a confessional, while Caryn added, “You said to me, ‘I’ve thought about this a lot for a long time and I want to grow old with you.’ That’s what he said and then I started to cry.”

TLC

Caryn said she had “no idea” that Matt was planning to propose, while she was also surprised that her parents and close friends were in on the surprise. Matt added that he told a “tight circle” about the proposal, noting that the “closest people” in Caryn’s life managed not to drop any “hints” about his plans.

“We’re in our backyard in Arizona, like our favorite spot,” Caryn recalled while sharing more specific details about when Matt popped the question. “The sun had set so the ambiance was just really cozy vibes and nice.”

Caryn explained she was “so shocked” when Matt asked for her hand in marriage. “And then we took a minute. We just sat for a few minutes and just chatted and I was very excited and I cried, and he’s like, ‘Don’t you want to go in the light and look at it?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I just want to sit here for a minute and absorb this moment’ — because it just felt right. It felt natural,” the reality star continued. “It felt like it was always meant to be.”