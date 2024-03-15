Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff revealed how she told her husband, Chris Marek, that she loves him for the first time.

“I might have written it in a card or something of that sort,” Amy, 61, recalled as she and Chris, 61, played the “Not-So-Newly Married Game” in an interview with Us Weekly published on Thursday, March 14. “Because that’s a safer way to say ‘I love you’ instead of verbally.”

While Amy couldn’t recall exactly when she told Chris she loves him, she insisted that she made the moment special. Chris then confirmed that she was the one to say it first in a card, teasing that writing it was “easier” so that she could “figure out” his reaction as he read the note.

“But Amy’s really good about giving cards,” he said about his wife. “In fact, I usually get at least three cards for every occasion, no matter what the occasion is. And she always writes something really special and thoughtful in there.”

Amy added that she wanted to make sure she expressed her feelings for Chris in a special way.

“Because I knew, you know, [with Chris] never having been married or [having] kids or anything like that, that someone had to say at first after dating for a while,” the reality star – who was married to Matt Roloff from 1987 until 2016 – recalled. “I’m a big fan of it’s never going to be a perfect moment. You just have to pick the best moment.”

The couple dated for five years before they tied the knot in August 2021. Their wedding ceremony was held at Roloff Farms, which is where she and Matt, 62, raised their kids Zach, 33, Jeremy, 33, daughter Molly, 30, and son Jacob, 27.

While Amy has found love with Chris, Matt moved on with his fiancée, Caryn Chandler, following their divorce. The couple announced their engagement in April 2023, while they looked back at the special proposal during the March 12 episode of the family’s TLC show.

“I asked Caryn to marry me and she said yes,” the Roloff patriarch explained in a joint confessional with Caryn, 56, who added, “You said to me, ‘I’ve thought about this a lot for a long time and I want to grow old with you.’ That’s what he said and then I started to cry.”

Despite dating since 2017 and living together, Caryn admitted she was “shocked” when Matt popped the question. “And then we took a minute. We just sat for a few minutes and just chatted and I was very excited and I cried, and he’s like, ‘Don’t you want to go in the light and look at it?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I just want to sit here for a minute and absorb this moment’ — because it just felt right. It felt natural,” she shared. “It felt like it was always meant to be.”