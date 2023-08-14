Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff shut down rumors that she’s pregnant after sparking speculation with a bikini photo.

Audrey, 32, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 13, to share a photo of her and her son Radley, 21 months, posing in front of a tractor. The former TLC personality wore a blue bikini in the snapshot, which led several of her fans to slide into her DMs and ask if she was expecting.

In the following slide, Audrey shared screenshots of fans asking if she’s pregnant alongside another photo in which her stomach appeared flatter. “Really guys? Don’t we know not to ask this question?” she wrote. “But no, I’m not.”

“Guess I should have chosen this pic/angle instead, but Rad looked cuter in the other one,” Audrey added.

In addition to Radley, Audrey also shares daughter Ember, 5, and son Bode, 3, with her husband, Jeremy Roloff.

The most recent rumors come just five months after Audrey sparked speculation that she and Jeremy, 33, were expecting in March. At the time, fans believed she was pregnant after she shared a photo of prenatal supplements she takes during a Q&A via her Instagram Stories.

“Woahhhh y’all can calm down I’m not pregnant just taking a prenatal to prepare my body in advance,” Audrey said in response to fans who assumed she was taking the vitamins because she was pregnant. “I’ve never been consistent taking it before getting pregnant so trying to get ahead of it this time!”

The mother of three added, “And my midwife [recommended] the Thorne one so I’m trying that.”

While the Oregon native said she is not currently expecting baby No. 4, she has admitted to wanting more children in the past. Audrey previously admitted that she and Jeremy “never put a number” on how many kids they want during a Q&A in October 2022. “But we don’t feel like we’re done,” she added.

Audrey shut down pregnancy speculation five days after her sister-in-law Tori Roloff slammed fans for assuming she and her husband, Zach Roloff, were pregnant.

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

“My body has been through so much,” Tori, 32, said via her Instagram Stories on August 8. “I thought about doing a tummy tuck or doing something because I have a belly. But at the time same, I’m like, ‘God gave me three beautiful children and he gave me this life that I’m so proud of. And I’m so proud of my body being able to carry three babies to full term and be cut open three times. And I can still run around.”

She went on to note that she was “tired of being asked if [she’s] pregnant” due to her figure.

“I know you guys mean well, but you have no idea how damaging that can be to a woman who can’t have more who maybe wants more,” the reality star – who shares kids Jackson, 6, Lilah, 3, and Josiah, 16 months – with Zach, 33, continued. After stating that she doesn’t want more kids, Tori noted, “You shouldn’t ask women that or like assume that women are pregnant.”