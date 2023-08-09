Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff revealed she is considering undergoing cosmetic surgery after being faced with rumors that she’s pregnant.

After admitting that she and her husband, Zach Roloff, “don’t want any more kids,” Tori, 32, noted that she’s had “three C-sections and a miscarriage.” The couple – who tied the knot in 2015 – share kids Jackson, 6, Lilah, 3, and Josiah, 16 months.

“My body has been through so much,” the TLC personality said via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 8. “I thought about doing a tummy tuck or doing something because I have a belly. But at the time same, I’m like, ‘God gave me three beautiful children and he gave me this life that I’m so proud of. And I’m so proud of my body being able to carry three babies to full term and be cut open three times. And I can still run around.”

She added that she’s “in awe” of her body and isn’t “ashamed,” though admitted she is “tired of being asked if [she’s] pregnant” due to her figure. Tori went on to acknowledge that she knows most of the speculation isn’t ill-intentioned, though said the rumors that she’s expecting are getting out of control.

“I know you guys mean well, but you have no idea how damaging that can be to a woman who can’t have more who maybe wants more,” she continued. After clarifying that she doesn’t want more kids, Tori added, “You shouldn’t ask women that or like assume that women are pregnant.”

The TV personality concluded the series of videos by stating that she was going to enjoy dessert because “life is all about balance.”

Tori opened up about the pregnancy speculation four days after she clapped back at trolls who criticized her for allowing Josiah to climb the ladder of a bunk bed. The drama began when she took to her Instagram Stories to share that her youngest son had climbed the steps of his older sibling’s bunkbed without her help. You’re telling me: you can climb a ladder and write while balancing on the ladder … but you can’t walk?” the mother of three captioned the photo. “He’s holding out.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

After fans rushed to her DMs to express their concern, Tori took to her Instagram Stories to address the backlash. “I don’t know why it still takes me by surprise with how many ‘perfect parents’ there are on Instagram,” she said at the time. “Because the amount of people coming for letting my one-year-old climb a ladder is substantial. Do y’all just put your kids in a box or like in bubble wrap at all times and never let them do anything?”

“Because that’s what it seems like,” she continued, adding that people need to “calm down.” Tori then concluded, “I just appreciate all the tips that you guys leave for me in my DMs.”