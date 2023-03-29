Setting the record straight. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff revealed she isn’t pregnant yet, but she revealed she is “preparing” for baby No. 4 by taking prenatal vitamins.

“Woahhhh y’all can calm down I’m not pregnant just taking a prenatal to prepare my body in advance,” Audrey, 31, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 28. “I’ve never been consistent taking it before getting pregnant so trying to get ahead of it this time!”

The former TLC personality added, “And my midwife [recommended] the Thorne one so I’m trying that.”

Audrey sparked speculation that she and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, are expecting baby No. 4 by sharing a photo of the supplements she takes during a Q&A via her Instagram Stories. After one fan asked her to explain the vitamins she takes on a daily basis, Audrey explained that she was taking “Beef Liver, electrolyte minerals, vitamin C,” while she “just started taking InspiraCell and a Prenatal.”

While Audrey and Jeremy, 32, aren’t currently expecting, the influencer has been open about her desire to have more children in the past. The couple, who got married in 2014, are already the parents to daughter Ember, 5, and sons Bode, 3, and Radley, 16 months.

In October 2022, Audrey admitted that she and Jeremy “never put a number” on how many kids they want during a Q&A. “But we don’t feel like we’re done,” she added.

During the March 28 Q&A, Audrey also broke down the likelihood of her future children having dwarfism.

“From how I’ve always understood it … [there] are different types of dwarfism,” she wrote after a fan asked her to speak about the possibility of having kids with the condition. “Some are dominant genes, and some are recessive.”

After noting that Jeremy’s mother, Amy Roloff, and twin brother, Zach Roloff, both have the “dominant gene” dwarfism, Audrey explained “it would be a random genetic mutation” if they had a kid with that form “because neither of us carry the gene since it’s dominant.”

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

“Basically we have the same chance as anyone else to have a child with that type of dwarfism,” she said.

However, she explained that Jeremy’s father, Matt Roloff, has a “more rare recessive gene” form of dwarfism.

“So, if both Jer and I have that gene we could have a baby with that type, but we have never tested to find out if we do,” Audrey concluded.