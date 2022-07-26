A wild ride! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff reflected on her romance with Zach Roloff as they celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary together.

The former elementary school teacher, 31, shared a carousel of photos of their romantic dinner date via Instagram on Monday, July 25, as she reminisced on the 11 years she’s known her husband. In the photos, the couple enjoyed the sunset as Zach looked dapper in a collared polo, while the mom of three donned a flowy, white sundress.

“I love you more this year than I did last and fall more in love with you every [single] day,” Tori penned in the caption. “You are the best husband to be and father to our kids and I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner.”

Earlier in the day, the mom of three showcased the gift the former soccer player bought her for the special occasion. The Oregon native took to her Instagram Story to share a video of her and baby Josiah relaxing outside of their Battle Ground, Washington, home in a cozy hammock. “Best anniversary gift ever,” she gushed as baby Josiah, 3 months, calmly slept on her chest. “I will be here for the rest of summer.”

The couple — who also share Jackson, 5, and Lilah, 2 — welcomed Josiah in April 2022 shortly before Tori’s birthday. All three of their children were born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

The reality TV couple’s anniversary comes just days after the photographer took to Instagram to defend her kids against trolls making comments about their health issues.

“I just have to say, when it comes to our kids’ medical history that’s the one thing that’s so frustrating with sharing our lives on social media is people, like, don’t think we have doctors and people we can trust in our lives with our kids’ health,” she composed in a lengthy Instagram Story on July 14. “We’ve got it under control. Trust me.”

The reality TV personality opened up a month prior and gave fans an update on her daughter’s speech delay. “Lilah is definitely delayed in speech, however, she’s making progress which is what her pediatrician wants to see,” she wrote during a Q&A with fans. “So, for now, we’re just encouraging her to talk more and trying to keep her brother from answering for her,” she added with a laughing emoji.”