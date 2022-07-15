Clapping back. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff slammed speculation from fans regarding her kid Jackson, Lilah and Josiah’s health issues, saying in an Instagram Q&A that she finds it “so frustrating.”

“I just have to say, when it comes to our kids’ medical history that’s the one thing that’s so frustrating with sharing our lives on social media is people, like, don’t think we have doctors and people we can trust in our lives with our kids’ health,” the mom of three, 31, said in the clip posted Thursday, July 14. “We’ve got it under control. Trust me,” she added with a chuckle.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori’s heated message came in response to a follower who wrote, “I’m worried about Lilah and her language skills.” “Don’t be,” the reality TV star replied sassily.

The follower’s comment refers to the speech delay of Tori’s daughter Lilah, whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff. The TLC star previously opened up about her daughter’s health issues in a June Q&A via her Instagram Stories.

“Lilah is definitely delayed in speech, however, she’s making progress which is what her pediatrician wants to see,” Tori explained when asked for an update by one follower. “So, for now, we’re just encouraging her to talk more and trying to keep her brother from answering for her,” she added with a laughing emoji.

In addition to Lilah, Tori and Zach share sons Jackson and Josiah. All three of their children were both born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism. Lilah’s health is a frequent topic of discussion on their reality show as she was born with medical complications.

On top of her delayed speech, Lilah was diagnosed with strabismus in 2020. During an episode of LPBW, Tori opened up about what that means for the toddler’s health.

“Lilah has strabismus so she wears glasses to help get her eyes realigned,” she shared during the episode on June 29, 2022. “Now, she also has to wear an eye patch for an hour a day, hopefully to correct the inward turning of her right eye.”

Despite her family’s health concerns, Tori maintains a positive outlook on her ability to care for her loved ones.

“It’s going to take me a minute to get used to seeing my sweet bean behind glass, but I’m warming up to the glasses as we speak!” the mom of three wrote in November 2020 on Instagram. “Really, she does just keep getting cuter. Love you, sweet crossed-eyed beauty queen!”