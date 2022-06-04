Making strides! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff opened up about her daughter Lilah’s speech delay.

“Lilah is definitely delayed in speech, however, she’s making progress which is what her pediatrician wants to see,” Tori, 31, responded when asked for an update during an Instagram Q&A with fans on Friday, June 4. “So, for now, we’re just encouraging her to talk more and trying to keep her brother from answering for her,” she added with a laughing emoji.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

“She communicates really effectively and doesn’t get frustrated by not being understood the first time,” the Oregon native continued. “So we’re just plugging away. She has water behind her eardrum too which could be contributing but again, we’re just working with her daily on her speech.”

Another user also asked for an update on Lilah’s strabismus diagnosis from 2020, “How’s Lilah’s eye? Are glasses helping?”

“Glasses do help, yes. But girly will need surgery eventually,” the photographer continued. “We’re working closely with her doc to determine the best time to do that! It’s a pretty common procedure thank goodness!”

The reality TV personality first opened up about her daughter’s eye condition in October 2020. “Sweet girl has what’s called strabismus. Basically, she’s crossed-eyed,” she wrote via Instagram. “She’s had it since birth, and we’ve always joked that she’s our crossed-eyed beauty queen. Turns out, it’s a legit thing. I’m not going to lie. There’s been a lot of mixed emotions (mostly from me, not her), but we put [glasses] on her for the first time today, and she seems relatively unbothered by them.”

It was only a few days ago the new parents revealed that the latest addition to their family, Josiah, has achondroplasia, the same form of dwarfish as his dad, Zach Roloff, and his older siblings Jackson, 5, and Lilah have.

“He’s Josiah. He has achondroplasia, but he’s not, like, Josiah the achondroplasia,” Zach told Us Weekly in May 2022, emphasizing that his condition doesn’t define who he is.

“Just like I’m Tori, I have brown hair. I’m not a brunette – like, that’s not how I would classify myself,” the former schoolteacher added.

The TLC couple also added that it’s important for them to use their platform to support people with dwarfism. “We will definitely be advocates for people with dwarfism ’cause* of our kids,” Zach stated.