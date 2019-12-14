Will they become a party of five? Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff hinted that he wants baby No. 3 with his wife, Tori Roloff (née Patton), while sharing an update about their new bundle of joy. In a video released by TLC on Friday, December 13, fans got to “Meet Lilah Ray Roloff” and hear about their plans to possibly expand their brood in the future.

While chatting about their new addition, the reality star dad revealed that all in all, “She’s been a pretty good baby.” Zach, 29, also let it be known that he “could have a third.” Tori, 28, then quipped, “He’s going to carry the next one.”

Fans got to hear all sorts of details about their little one, including how they decided on her moniker. “I’ve just always loved the name Lilah and I think I sold Zach on it,” she shared.

The TV personality said Lilah’s middle name, Ray, is her dad’s middle name, as well as her grandfather’s first name. When they were talking about it, Tori noticed that Lilah sweetly cracked a smile.

As fans may recall, Tori gave birth to their first daughter on November 19. She was welcomed to the world at 6:52 p.m., measuring 18 1/2 inches long and weighing 8 pounds 9 ounces. “She came two days before our scheduled C-section, technically a week and a half early,” the brunette beauty said in the new video, while dishing about the big day.

“It was kind of fun just experiencing labor,” the mother of two said. “Making sure we had everything, getting to the hospital. It was kind of exciting.” Zach even referred to the unforgettable experience as a “rush!”

The couple later confirmed their precious baby girl, Lilah, has achondroplasia (a.k.a.) dwarfism. “So we’re two for two on that front,” he shared, before Tori chimed in, “Batting a thousand.”

Tori and Zach also share a darling son named Jackson, 2, and he said Lilah “looks identical” to him!

“She’s almost easier in some ways than J,” the reality starlet added. “But she’s been great. She’s been easy.”

Will they have another? We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds!