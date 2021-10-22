Tori Roloff/Instagram

Adjusting to their new home! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared a precious moment with her and Zach Roloff’s two kids, Jackson and Lilah, following their recent move to Washington.

“Quiet mornings are my favorite,” Tori, 30, captioned a video on her Instagram Stories of her adorable children playing with toys and an iPad while lounging on their living room sofa.

The proud mama has been sharing glimpses of the family’s new space after announcing their move from Portland, Oregon, to Washington on October 14. The couple purchased the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home for just under $1 million.

“Guess what?! WE MOVED!!” She wrote on Instagram at the time along with a photo of her, Zach, 31, Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 23 months, sitting on the steps of their gorgeous new home. “We’ve been quite busy the last thirty days and I am beyond exhausted,” she continued. “I hope we never move again.”

“We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique, and very green house in Portland yesterday!! We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings, and just a whole lot of love.”

While many fans took to the comments to share their excitement over the news, others expressed concern that the move meant Tori and Zach wouldn’t be filming the show anymore.

“Still filming!” Tori responded to a worried fan. “Can’t wait to share all the madness with everyone!”

Some fans also assumed Zach would take over his father Matt Roloff’s family farm after he rejected Jeremy Roloff’s offer to purchase mom Amy Roloff’s portion of the land.

“I want Jackson and Lilah to grow up on the property,” Zach told his parents in 2020. “Maybe this could be an option for Tori and I. I know Jeremy’s involved, but I don’t see why I couldn’t step up and be in that role too.”

However, it looks like they decided to make the move to Washington for their family instead. “Was hoping you would take over the farm. Congratulations,” another fan commented on Tori’s post, to which she replied, “Sometimes things work out for the better!”