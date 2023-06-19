Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff seemingly snubbed her father-in-law, Matt Roloff, after sharing a Father’s Day tribute honoring her husband, Zach Roloff, and her father, Gary Patton.

The TLC personality, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 18, to share a tribute dedicated to her father and her husband. However, she failed to include the Roloff Farms owner, 61.

“Happy Father’s Day daddy,” Tori captioned a photo where she is seen dancing with her father on her wedding day. In another slide, the former elementary school teacher attached a photo of her husband in the delivery room holding one of their newborns.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best father I could’ve ever asked for for my kids,” she gushed. “We love you so much!”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori’s snub follows an ongoing feud between Tori and Zach and Matt and his fiancée, Caryn Chandler, that began over Roloff Farms. While the Against All Odds author previously said it was his dream to pass down the property to his children, Zach, Jeremy Roloff, Molly Roloff and Jacob Roloff, fans watched Zach and Matt negotiate during season 22, with Zach’s offer eventually turned down.

Once it was settled that Zach and Tori would not be sold the property, they moved away from his family in Portland, Oregon, to Battle Ground, Washington, in October 2021.

The father of four later decided to sell a portion of the farm to an outside buyer, and he put 16 acres up for sale, which included the home he raised his kids in with ex-wife, Amy Roloff, in May 2022, In Touch confirmed at the time. However, Matt took down the sales listing that October and announced his plan to convert the family’s longtime house into a rental property.

During the season 23 premiere in May 2022, Zach and Tori revealed they were officially estranged from Matt and Caryn after he put the farm up for sale.

The couple speculated that Caryn was involved in Matt’s decision to not accept their offer on the farm. “[Matt and Caryn] still think they have done nothing wrong,” Zach said during a November 2022 episode.

He added, “Like, my dad put her in a situation also where it’s like, ‘You got into family business here.’ Family is always going to be different than when somebody rubs you the wrong way.”