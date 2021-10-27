Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff gave the first sneak peek inside her and husband Zach Roloff’s bedroom in their new home.

The mom of two, 30, was modeling a sweatshirt from Knotted Fern in her “fall vibes” snapshot captured on Wednesday, October 27, sharing a glimpse of a bed they had set up as well as a nightstand with a family photo on it next to a rocking chair.

Courtesy Tori Roloff/Instagram

“Lots have been asking for a house tour: DEFINITELY,” Tori happily obliged in another update via her Instagram Stories, explaining, “I have just been drowning in boxes. As soon as we get more organized, I will totally do a house tour!”

Tori has already been putting some of her creative touches on their four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Battle Ground, Washington, showing off a rustic JC Farmhouse Design Co. cabinet she got at The Great Junk Hunt market on October 23. “Wow! I’m obsessed,” she shared.

Zach, 31, and Tori purchased the 3,300-square-foot home for $944,000 and it sits on two acres of land. The couple’s 4-year-old son, Jackson, already appears to be making the most of their expansive new property, having explored the backyard in his red mini jeep and played some hockey with his sister, 23-month-old Lilah Ray, inside of their abode.

The new Roloff home features an open-concept floor plan, large kitchen with an island, quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances, according to a real estate listing viewed by In Touch. Plus, there are three bathrooms with “tasteful modern finishes and heated floors” so they will be staying nice and cozy all year long.

Tori Roloff/Instagram(2)

Tori announced their decision to move from Portland, Oregon, to Washington on October 15, sharing a final photo they took outside of their former property as well as a portrait they took outside of their stunning new front porch.

“We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings and just a whole lot of love,” she wrote while saying goodbye to their old home. “We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure.”

After the big reveal, the former teacher squashed rumors that she and Zach were no longer going to appear on LPBW. “Still filming!” Tori replied in her Instagram comments. “Can’t wait to share all the madness with everyone!”