All Settled In! LPBW’s Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Clip of Daughter Lilah Ray in New Washington Home

Mommy mode! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared a precious video of her daughter, Lilah Ray, playing next to big brother Jackson days after announcing their out-of-state move.

In the new clip, Lilah, 23 months, smiled and giggled as she kissed her doll and stuffed bunny rabbit while Jackson, 4, watched TV alongside her. “I can’t,” Tori, 30, captioned her post via Instagram Stories on Monday, October 25, adding a red heart emoji.

Tori Roloff/Instagram

The reality family enjoyed a relaxing evening together following Tori’s confession about their “quiet mornings” at home being her new “favorite.”

Ever since they relocated to their new home, Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, 31, have been figuring out how they want to decorate the place now that their unboxing process is well underway.

Earlier this week, the mom of two gave a peek at her new rustic theme after purchasing a JC Farmhouse Design Co. cabinet while shopping with a friend at The Great Junk Hunt market. Tori gushed about the latest piece she purchased while sharing a Boomerang clip, writing, “Wow, I’m obsessed.”

Prior to that, the Oregon native announced her family’s move on October 14, revealing she kept their home-hunting plans under wraps until the papers were signed.

“We’ve been quite busy the last 30 days and I am beyond exhausted. I hope we never move again,” Tori revealed via her Instagram post. “We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique and very green house in Portland yesterday!! We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings and just a whole lot of love. We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON!”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori later shared how they “closed” on their four-bedroom, three-bathroom home on the very same day as the due date of their miscarried “angel baby.” The former schoolteacher was pregnant and expecting baby No. 3 with Zach, but the couple unfortunately suffered a pregnancy loss in March.

As she and her family get comfortable in their new abode, Zach’s parents, exes Matt and Amy Roloff, have been holding down the fort at Roloff Farms with Amy’s husband, Chris Marek, and Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, amid pumpkin season.

Fortunately, fans can expect to see more of the Roloffs and some of the “madness” of Tori and Zach’s move on new episodes of LPBW.