TMI? Little People Big World star Amy Roloff got flustered while being questioned about her sex life during a girls’ trip in a new sneak peek clip from her wedding special, Amy & Chris’s Happily Ever After.

“[My friends] really want me to kind of, I don’t know, talk about [my] love life or personal stuff,” the A Little Me author, 57, confessed in the video obtained by E! News ahead of the special airing on Tuesday, November 9.

Courtesy Amy Roloff/Instagram

Amy was preparing for her nuptials to Chris Marek, 55, at Roloff farms on August 28, and was put in the hot seat — quite literally — about her preferences between the sheets.

In one throwback scene, Amy’s pals were discussing the “mile high club” and going to the “baño” for some alone time with their partners, an admission she found surprising to say the least.

When asked if she was a member herself, Amy asked for clarification. “In the bathroom? Like you do it in the bathroom?” she asked, adding, “No! Never!”

The TLC star later enjoyed some champagne and face masks during a pampering session with her friends and the ladies spiced it up with some sex-related trivia, asking Amy what she guessed was the most common bedroom injury: bruising, rug burns, love bites or pulled muscles.

After finding out the answer was love bites, Amy joked, “Those people are weird.”

“You need to start some dirty talk. Maybe [Chris] would like that,” one of her girlfriends suggested amid their sex chat, later saying in a confessional, “I think [Amy is] uncomfortable because Amy’s only had two men.”

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

Prior to tying the knot with Chris, Amy was married to ex-husband Matt Roloff for 27 years.

While on her pre-wedding girls’ trip, Amy was also questioned about the most common fetish in western society during trivia: spanking, bondage, food or feet.

“I’m not saying none of that turns me on,” she replied to her friends, stating she would have to guess spanking if anything.

Her pals questioned if that was her personal favorite and Amy quipped, “I don’t like any of that and I’ll be damned if I’m going to let anyone tie me up. That’s not happening.”

“With me being a little person, me being different than anyone else around me, I haven’t dated a tremendous amount, if at all, and so, you know, I didn’t have much to share to begin with,” Amy explained in a solo confessional, noting that she is “much more traditional” and just fine with keeping her sex life under wraps!

Little People, Big World: Amy & Chris’s Happily Ever After airs on TLC on Tuesday, November 9, at 9 p.m.