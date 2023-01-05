Young love! Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff met his wife, Isabel Rock, when they were still in school. However, their relationship didn’t turn romantic until they were out of high school.

“We met on the school bus when we were young; the houses we grew up in only being a few miles apart in Helvetia, Oregon and this led to a long friendship,” Isabel revealed in 2018 via Instagram. “We started dating when I graduated high school, been together three years now, and raised our two pups together…”

In January 2018, Jacob revealed that he proposed to Isabel on Christmas ​Day in 2017. The pair later tied the knot during a ceremony at Roloff Farms in September 2019.

Both Jacob and Isabel took to Instagram just hours after the ceremony to announce that they had officially become husband and wife, while his siblings also gave fans an intimate look into the ceremony on social media.

“What a celebration! Congratulations Jacob and Isabel on taking the ultimate step of love – total commitment,” Jeremy Roloff captioned photos from the ceremony, which was attended ​by his wife, Audrey Roloff, his mom, Amy Roloff, his dad, Matt Roloff, his siblings Zach Roloff and Molly Roloff, and his in-laws Tori Roloff and Joel Silvius. “The final step being living it out! So excited for you guys! Welcome to the family sister! We’re all married, and the family continues to grow!”

The couple hit another major milestone when they announced they were expecting baby No. 1 in July 2021.

After giving birth to their son, Mateo, in December 2021, Isabel opened up about the difficult delivery process. “A lot of you are asking if I had a C-section. No, but my birth plan completely flew out the window, it was almost comical,” she shared via her Instagram Stories at the time, adding she was “tired and happy.”

“It was wild and traumatic,” the mother of one continued. “I’m just glad I adapted and trusted the entire process. I would do it all again to get Mateo here safely.”

Isabel added that she was trying to get “lots of rest” during her “postpartum healing.”

From tying the knot to becoming parents, keep scrolling to see Jacob and Isabel’s adorable relationship timeline.