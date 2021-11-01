Isabel Sofia Rock revealed where she will give birth to her and Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff’s first child together and hinted that the couple is planning for more children.

“My first birth — birthing center,” Isabel, 25, revealed on Sunday, October 31, via Instagram Stories. “But if all goes well, I’d love the rest to be born at home.”

Birthing centers are becoming a more common choice for expecting parents as opposed to hospital births. The healthcare facilities are considered more “homey,” but are still staffed with trained medical experts, such as midwives. Parents who choose to give birth at birthing centers typically want a more “natural” birth with little to no medication.

“A birth affirmation I have is ‘birth is miraculous, no matter how it happens,'” the artist, who is due in December, added in her Instagram Stories. “Needless to say I am excited.”

Isabel Sofia Rock/Instagram

The couple, who married in September 2019, shared the news they were expecting in July, posting a photo of the couple holding Isabel’s already growing baby bump on Instagram.

“Not for you but us,” Jacob, 24, shared on Instagram at the time. “I’m very happy to say we are having a son.”

However, despite Isabel sharing her pregnancy experience, including her growing baby bump, fans of the former TLC star and his wife shouldn’t expect to see photos of their child on their public social media accounts.

On September 12, the former LPBW star shared a maternity photo of his wife, writing that he “cannot wait to meet [his] son” and was looking forward “to the rest of [his] life” with his family.

The youngest son of Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff added in the comment section, “Thank you[,] thank you for friendly comments[,] however none of you (online) will ever ‘see’ my son. [It] is, specifically, not personal.”

After Isabel shared photos of her baby shower, thrown by her mother-in-law, 57, on Instagram on September 30, the expecting mother also answered a follower’s question regarding baby photos.

“[Do] you think you’ll struggle keeping babes off social media?” the Instagram user asked. “[It’s so] hard to not want to show off our littles.”

“[No,] I don’t think so, because it’s something we’re super passionate about,” Isabel replied. “And who knows, maybe a few of those here and there but never his face. He deserves his privacy.”