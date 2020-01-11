What a warm welcome! Former Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff gave birth to her second child — a baby son named Bode — with husband Jeremy Roloff on January 8. By Friday, January 10, mommy and baby were already allowed to leave the hospital, and Jeremy and Audrey’s daughter, Ember Roloff, welcomed her new baby brother home in the sweetest way.

Audrey, 28, reposted a video clip from sister Margo Botti’s Instagram Story, featuring the adorable 2-year-old. “Brother,” Ember said in her adorable baby accent as she painted some yellow paint on a square piece of white poster board. When Margo told Ember her brother’s nickname, “Bodey,” little Ember repeated “Bodey” about six times as she continued to paint with her yellow paint. Once she was done, she asked her aunt, “That’s alright?” as she went to dip her brush into more paint.

Courtesy of Margo Botti/Instagram

“I think she’s gonna be a great big sis,” Margo captioned the adorable video clip.

It seemed like Ember’s aunt was helping her prepare a sign to welcome her baby brother home after he was born earlier this week. Though he was born on January 8, Audrey and her husband, Jeremy, didn’t announce their son’s birth until a few days later.

“He is here!!!💙👶🏼 ⁣Bode James Roloff. 9.2 lbs, 21 inches. Born on his due date 1/8/2020 at 7:36 p.m.,” Audrey captioned a series of photos from Bode’s birth. Dad Jeremy, 29, also shared a similar caption on his Instagram page.

According to BabyNames.com, the name Bode originated in Germany, and it was once a last name given to people who brought messages. While the name James is a timeless, common name with roots in Hebrew, it also is a special tradition in the Roloff family. It’s the middle name for Roloff family patriarch Matt Roloff, and he and his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, passed the name down to their son Jeremy to use as his middle name. In a sweet continuance of the tradition, Jeremy and Audrey decided to pass the middle name down to their own son.

Shortly after his son’s arrival, Jeremy took to Instagram to share a sweet moment he captures while cuddling baby Bode. “Wow! Little Bodey James here. Welcome to the world, son,” the former reality TV star said. “What an incredible journey giving birth is. Audrey is incredible. We’ll share the story in a little bit I’m sure … I’ll let her do that, but it is just a serious miracle. Pretty stoked,” he added. “We’re home. We’re happy. Healthy boy.”