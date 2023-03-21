Picking favorites? Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff revealed the family member she’s “closest” with following the Roloff family feud.

“I am probably the closest right now with Isabel [Roloff] because Jacob [Roloff] and Isabel live the closest to us, so we see them the most,” Audrey, 31, said while participating in a Q&A with fans via her Instagram Stories on Monday, March 20.

The former reality star added that she sees her husband Jeremy Roloff’s twin brother, Zach Roloff, and his wife, Tori Roloff, his sister, Molly Roloff, and her husband, Joel Silvius, less because they live in Washington.

Audrey went on to note that she and Isabel, 27, “vibe on a lot of similar things.” She continued, “We’re into a lot of similar things and she’s just very easy to talk to.”

“I feel like we’re the closest for that reason, too,” Audrey concluded.

The TLC personality revealed the in-law she’s closest with amid rumors that the family has drama.

While Jeremy, 32, and Zach, 32, have feuded with their father, Matt Roloff, over who got to take over Roloff Farms, the twin brothers have been rumored to not get along.

Both Jeremy and Zach expressed interest in taking over Roloff Farms, though Matt, 61, eventually chose to put the property on the market in May 2022. However, the Roloff patriarch shocked fans when he decided to remove the listing and convert the home into a rental property five months later.

Additionally, fans have speculated that Audrey and Tori, 31, aren’t on the best of terms due to their husbands’ strained relationship and their lack of interaction on social media.

While neither person has directly addressed the feud rumors, they seemingly shut down the speculation when they reunited to celebrate a mutual friend’s birthday in August 2022.

Two months later, Tori seemingly shut down rumors after revealing the gift Audrey bought for her daughter Lilah’s birthday in November 2022.

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Tori and Zach aren’t the only Roloff family members that Audrey has seemingly fought with.

In 2018, fans wondered if Audrey and Jacob, 26, were feuding when they noticed that they stopped interacting with each other on social media. While the in-laws never directly addressed the speculation, many LPBW viewers wondered if the apparent rift was caused by their differing religious and political views.

However, Audrey revealed that she and Jacob were on good terms when he and Isabel joined Audrey and Jeremy for an outing in August 2018.