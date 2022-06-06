‘LPBW’ Alum Molly Roloff’s Private Life: What Her Family Has Said Since She Left Their TLC Show

Molly Roloff is the only daughter of Little People, Big World parents Matt and Amy Roloff, yet she no longer appears on her family’s TLC show and keeps her life largely out of the spotlight. Molly’s family occasionally comments on her private life since leaving the show, sharing periodic updates about her life in Spokane, Washington, with her husband, Joel Silvius.

When Molly left the show, she exited quietly rather than posting about it online like her brothers Jeremy and Jacob Roloff. While the Roloffs have never given a specific reason for Molly leaving the show, one likely factor is her location. After tying the knot with Joel in an intimate wedding on Roloff Farms in August 2017, Molly and Joel moved to Spokane, which is about a five-to-seven-hour drive from the family’s farm in Oregon.

Despite the distance, Molly still remains close with the Roloffs, paying them visits when she can. Fans still catch sight of Molly on her mom’s Instagram page, where Amy sometimes shares photos and videos from her time spent with Molly.

“Easter weekend in Spokane. Nothing better than hanging out with some of my kiddos and grandson and praising the Lord. Hallelujah!” Amy captioned an Instagram post featuring Molly and her husband in April.

Other members of the Roloff family have also kept fans updated on Molly’s personal life, with her brother Zach Roloff revealing that she purchased a house with Joel in April 2019.

“My little sister Molly and her husband Joel bought a house!” he shared on Instagram on April 22 while visiting his sister in Spokane, Washington.

In his post, Zach shared photos of the family posing in front of their single-story ranch home. But he’s not the only one to share glimpses of Molly and Joel’s Spokane digs. Amy has also posted photos showing the details of Molly’s new home, including snapshots of her cute kitchen as the two cook together.

“This girl! She was and is my best birthday present. Happy Happy 25th Birthday Molly girl!” Amy captioned a post from September 2018. “I hope you have a wonderful fantastic blessed day – celebrating You. Love you forever and always!”

Viewers can watch new episodes of Little People, Big World on TLC on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.