Bonding with dad! Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff visited his daughter, Molly Jo Roloff, and shared a rare photo of their sweet outing together.

“Spent the morning visiting my beautiful daughter Molly and her husband, Joel, in Spokane Washington,” the Roloff Farms owner, 60, captioned his Instagram post on Saturday, July 1. In the image, Molly, 28, flashed a smile next to her dad as they sat down in what appeared to be a restaurant.

Although she is barely ever seen with her famous LPBW fam, Molly has made a few rare appearances with them, and they’ve also mentioned her from time to time. Just one month prior, Molly’s sister-in-law Tori Roloff publicly explained during a fan Q&A via her Instagram Stories why they hardly ever see her.

“Because Jo is busy living her best life in Spokompton!!” Tori, 31, wrote across a photo from a past Christmas celebration. “We get to see her in a couple weeks though! We miss her and Joel a lot but talk often.”

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

Molly and her husband, Jacob Joel Silvius, have lived a private life away from the reality TV spotlight after she left the hit TLC series in 2012. While the Roloff family has not publicly addressed the reasons why she chose to leave the show, Matt once suggested it could have been due to a past incident she was involved in.

“We had some other scares in the early days when everybody was young,” he explained during one episode of the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast. “We were very protective. Particularly, we were worried about Molly becoming involved in something. When we did the show, we had a number of fans who were overzealous to get to various members of the family that they were fixated on.”

After her series departure, Molly moved from Oregon to attend Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington, where she later met Joel. In August 2017, the couple got married under an oak tree on Roloff Farms.

“She got married! A beautiful wedding, most gorgeous bride and tears lying smiles and a lot of love,” her mom, Amy Roloff, wrote via Instagram at the time. “Couldn’t be happier for Joel and Molly (my baby girl).”

After tying the knot, the happy couple have been living in their adorable Washington home, which Molly’s brother Zach Roloff gave fans a brief sneak peek of in April 2019.

“My little sister Molly and her husband Joel bought a house!” Zach, 32, shared on Instagram that month. “Congratulations to them! We had a great time in Spokane this weekend with them.”