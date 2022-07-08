Everyone’s buzzin’ over this girl! Love Island U.K. bombshell Gemma Owen has been a hot commodity in the villa. After first being coupled up with Liam Llewellyn on day one, she quickly got snatched up by Davide Sanclimenti during the next re-coupling. However, the two didn’t click and she moved on to Luca Bish and the pair are still going strong on the show.

At just 19 years old, Gemma has built a successful life for herself. Keep reading to find out her net worth!

What Is Gemma Owen’s Net Worth?

As of 2022, she has a net worth between $100,000 and $1 million, according to Vim Buzz and Latest in Bollywood.

However, if she wins the grand prize this season, the bombshell will add $50,000 to her bank account, unless she splits the money with her partner.

Courtesy of Gemma Owen/Instagram

What Is Gemma Owen’s Job?

She may not have chosen to stay coupled up with “Italian Stallion” Davide on the show, but she sure loves a beautiful horse! The Wales native is an international dressage rider and a business owner. Dressage is the “highest expression” of horse training and is expected to perform immaculately during competitions. She currently competes on behalf of Great Britain and even has an Instagram account dedicated to her work. The athlete is a polished professional who started riding horses at just 3 years old

“Absolute beast,” she captioned her June 2020 picture with her horse.

Gemma also owns her own swimwear line, OG Beachwear, which is “luxury quality” and “ethically made to last,” according to the brand’s Instagram account. She launched the line in February 2022 and often models for the site.

Who Is Gemma Owen’s Father?

Love Island fanatics probably noticed that narrator Iain Stirling has mentioned Gemma’s dad quite a few times throughout the season. Well, there’s a big reason for that!

The reality personality is the daughter of Michael Owen, a former English professional football player who played for a handful of teams during his career from Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United. After retiring in 2013, he started breeding horses, which explains how Gemma got into her career! As of 2022, the retired athlete is worth a whopping $68 million, according to Sport Bible.