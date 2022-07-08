Yikes! Grammy Award winner Doja Cat and Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp got in a messy TikTok feud after he shared private DMs between him and her over her crush on his costar Joseph Quinn. Since things between Doja and Noah got dramatic real fast, some fans are confused on what actually happened between them.

Keep reading to find out what went down between Doja Cat and Noah Schnapp on TikTok.

Doja Cat Tweets About Joseph Quinn

More than one month before their TikTok situation, Doja Cat publicly expressed her crush on Joseph, who joined the cast of the hit Netflix series in season 4.

“Joseph Quinn fine as s—t [sic],” she tweeted on May 30.

Shutterstock (3)

Noah Schnapp Posts Private DMs From Doja Cat

On Wednesday, July 6, Noah shared a since-deleted video via his TikTok account that featured a DM exchange between him and the “Best Friend” artist.

“Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu [sic],” Doja wrote to Schnapp in their Instagram private messages, before asking, “Wait no. Does he had a gf [sic]?”

Noah then told her, “LMAOO slide into his DMs,” to which she responded, “Idk his [Instagram] or Twitter. He doesn’t have a DM to slide in.”

After the “Kiss Me More” singer told the actor she couldn’t find his social media accounts, Noah came through for her by sharing Joseph’s page.

“Right here, ma’am,” Noah added in his message.

Doja Cat Slams Noah’s ‘Socially Unaware’ TikTok Video

Upon noticing that Noah posted their conversation on TikTok, Doja slammed him in an Instagram Live video the next day.

“The fact that this person, that Noah did that, went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack,” she said on Thursday, July 7, according to Newsweek.

She continued, “Like, that’s like borderline snake s—t. That’s like, weasel s—t. And like, I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. Noah is not like the definition, like I wouldn’t imagine he is. Maybe he is?”

However, Doja also pointed out that Noah is only 17, and that she understands the “mistakes” teenagers can make.

“First, let’s try to be chill about it,” she said. “To be fair this is, like, a kid. I don’t know how old he is, but he’s not even over, like, 21,” adding that she was trying to be “super fair” in this ordeal. “When you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s—t, you say dumb s—t. You f—k up relationships with people. You make mistakes like you’re suppose[d] to so you know not to do it in the future … I did my share of f—k-ups so I don’t f—k up again.”

Noah has not publicly responded to Doja’s statement.

A rep for Noah did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.