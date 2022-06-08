Ready for the summer! Love Island USA is back for season 4 and the drama is set to be steamier than ever. After a three-season run on CBS, the reality dating show has been renewed for two seasons on a new home, streaming service, Peacock, and it promises to be “hotter than ever.”

“Love Island is a highly addictive dating format that is primed for a streaming service like Peacock where we can push boundaries,” said Jenny Groom, Executive VP of Entertainment and Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “The series took pop culture by storm after the U.K. format found fans across the world, and we are thrilled to be able to bring an all-new version to Peacock this summer anchoring our unscripted slate.”

The hit series is based on the British format of the same name, and will similarly drop six new episodes a week to total over 80 episodes.

Love Island follows sexy singles from across the country, as they all live together in a gorgeous villa while searching for love. The new islanders will compete in “naughtier games and steamier challenges,” as they decide if they want to stay with their current partner or “recouple” with someone new. Those without a strong connection, risk getting “dumped” from the island.

The public also plays a vital role as audience members have the opportunity to vote for their favorite couples and also tempt established connections with dates with new bombshell arrivals. Viewers also choose which couple goes home with the $100,000 grand prize on the finale. Scroll down to learn everything we know so far about Love Island USA season 4!

When Does Love Island USA Season 4 Premiere?

Love Island season 4 premieres Tuesday, July 19, on the streaming service, Peacock.

Where Will Love Island USA be Filmed?

While in the past, the series has seen homes like Fiji and Las Vegas, this season, the villa is set to be alongside the California coast. The exact location has yet to be disclosed.

Love Island USA Season 4 Cast

The cast of Love Island season 4 has yet to be announced. The cast and episode schedule will be revealed at a later date.