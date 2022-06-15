Ready for the summer! Love Island USA is one of the season’s hottest dating shows, and it’s only right the ladies are bringing the heat with their bikinis.

The hit series is based on the British format of the same name and follows sexy singles as they look for love while living in a gorgeous villa. Returning for season 4 on a new home, streaming service Peacock, it promises to be steamier than ever. With the series pledging more than 80 episodes, that means a lot of bikinis — as the contestants are frequently chilling poolside by day.

Season 3 winner, Olivia Kaiser, kills it when it comes to her swimsuit pictures but also makes sure to keep it real when it comes to social media perception.

“What is beautiful anyways? A set of letters strung together to make a word? Be your own definition of amazing, there is so much more to life than striving to fit beauty standards,” the Alaska native wrote via Instagram in April 2022, alongside a series of unedited photos. “I encourage everyone to embrace and love their bodies just the way they are. I am still working on it, but let’s create a new set of beauty standards that includes simply loving ourselves and encouraging other women.”

Season 2 siren Cely Vazquez also shared her tips for building confidence in a YouTube video in April 2021.

“Do not compare yourself. I mean clearly, this is easier said than done because it’s a human thing to see others and be like, ah, ‘Why doesn’t my body look like hers?’” the California native explained. “Be very mindful, and try to interfere those thoughts when they’re happening.”

While there aren’t too many Love Island USA couples who are still together, Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein are still going strong! The pair made the move from Philadelphia to Florida in 2022 — which means only more bikini pictures.

“Can you believe we met on a reality TV show,” the blonde bombshell captioned a beach picture with her boyfriend.

