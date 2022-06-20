Turning heads! Love Island U.K. bombshell arrival Danica Taylor has shaken things up since entering the villa on season 8. Joining the current islanders during the “Sex Sea” challenge, Danica’s made a splash as she explained that she’s not afraid to “go in there and step on a few toes.” She fiercely reiterated, “I am more than happy to go after what I want.” Keep reading to find out everything we know about Danica, including her job, net worth and more!

Danica Taylor’s Job

Danica is a 21-year-old dancer from Leicester, England. According to LADBible, she graduated with a degree in dance and currently works as a professional dancer at Chica Bonita Entertainment in Nottingham, England. The accomplished performer specializes in Latin American and Samba dancing.

Having just finished her schooling, Danica explained that “now is the perfect time” to find love. “I am single and I’ve been single for a year now so it just felt like the right time,” she added in her intro for the show.

Apart from being an entertainer, the brunette beauty also makes a profit from being a social media influencer. Boasting 27,000 Instagram followers, she’s done partnerships with various fashion and beauty brands. She also frequently updates her YouTube channel, where she has built a following of over 29,000 subscribers.

Danica Taylor’s Net Worth

Danica’s net worth is not currently known but if she wins Love Island U.K. — she’ll be 50,000 pounds richer.

Danica Taylor’s Instagram

Danica can be found on Instagram under the handle @_danicataylor.

Who Did Danica Couple Up With On Love Island U.K.?

Danica lived up to the bombshell title and made the controversial choice of coupling up with Luca Bish, a fishmonger from Brighton, forcing him to leave his current partner Gemma Owen.

Prior to her entrance, Danica detailed that she was looking for someone to match her energy. “I am the type of girlfriend that I want to do so much with you – deep conversations, silly activities,” she explained during the series. Describing herself as “self-assured,” the dancer added, “I know myself, I know what I bring to the table and there are stunning girls in that villa, but I back myself.”