She is an entertainer! Love Island U.K. season 8 bombshell Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was one of the first ladies to enter the villa after the original cast coupled up on day one, instantly adding spice into the group. The “Turkish delight,” who is coupled up and exclusive with Davide Sanclimenti, was in the spotlight well before the summer dating show, allowing her to create a steady income. Keep reading to learn about her net worth, career and more!

What Is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s Net Worth?

As of 2022, she has a net worth of an estimated $250,000, according to Gossip Gist.

What is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s Job?

The Turkish native is an actress who has starred in a handful of soap opera television shows. She’s most commonly known for her role in the Turkish series Kuzey Yildizi and performs while speaking her native language.

“To fear love is to fear life, and those whose fear life are already three parts dead … Anton Chekhov,” she captioned her August 2020 Instagram photo as she was getting glammed up for a theater performance.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Is a Model

Ekin-Su is also a model and is also an influencer for shopping brands like Fashion Nova. “Be the energy you want to attract,” she captioned her June 2021 picture sporting the brand’s jeans. The entertainer is also an ambassador for Pretty Little Thing, the online brand that Love Island U.K. alum Molly Mae has been the creative director of since 2021.

Is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu on Instagram?

During her time in the villa, “dearest Ekin-Su” reached more than 1 million Instagram followers, breaking the record as the most followed contestant while filming the show. She entered the show with 353,000 followers, so she definitely made a splash on people’s television screens this summer. Season 8 contestant Gemma Owen also hit 1 million followers shortly after Ekin, making them the most popular ladies online this season.

“So excited to say that we are now a family of 1 Million!!! It would never have been possible without all your immense support and encouragement for Ekin-Su,” her friends, who are posting on her social media accounts on behalf of herself this summer captioned her July 2022 Instagram post. “She will be blown away to know that she has so many people behind her. A big thank you to every single one of you, means so much. Now a little celebration dance … Macarena style.”